The Rod Run and Doo Wop is back in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The annual Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop is back for 2021 after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The annual event, which WOWK 13 News is a proud sponsor of, brings classic cars and car lovers from all over the Mountain State and neighboring states to West Virginia’s capital city. The event kicked off with a parade through Charleston that began at Magic Island and ended with a cruise-in at Cabela’s.

Rod Run and Doo Wop board member Ed Webb says they’re excited to bring the event back after the board had to make the difficult decision to cancel last year’s event.

“They come from Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, all of our surrounding states, even Michigan,” Webb said. “This is a very popular event. As a matter of fact, it is the second-largest crowd-draw next to the state fair.”

Webb says they have around 660 cars registered for the event.

A group of visitors from North Carolina brought a classic Mustang and Roadster to the show. They said they put a lot of time into rebuilding the classic cars.

The cars start rolling onto Kanawha Boulevard around 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The Doo Wop runs through Saturday, Oct. 9.