BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Charities in the Kanawha Valley are making sure all kids have something special under the tree this holiday season. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program does just that with one of its mottos, “Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning.”

On Saturday, the organization held its Angel Tree Program and Red Kettle kickoff event at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville, West Virginia.

The Angel Tree Program helps give Christmas gifts to children and seniors across the country. Registered and accepted children and seniors create a wish list that is shared with community donors, who purchase gifts such as clothing and toys.

This year, The Salvation Army of Huntington, WV, has over 1,200 kids and 150 Senior Angels on the Angel Tree. The organization’s goal is to raise $300,000 this holiday season.

To participate, adopt an Angel on the tree located inside the Huntington Mall and shop for the child or senior’s wishes. To adopt an Angel online, click here. Then drop the gifts back off at one of the following local locations: the Huntington Mall, The Salvation Army, Walmart and Menards.

For questions or more information, call The Salvation Army’s Huntington chapter at (304) 529-2401.