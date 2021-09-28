The Salvation Army to begin accepting Christmas assistance applications in October

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Salvation Army will begin accepting applications for families who need help for the Holiday season.

Applications for Kanawha, Roane, and Clay counties will be accepted between Oct. 4 to Oct. 12 and applications for Logan, Boone, Mingo and Putnam counties will be accepted between Oct. 18 to Oct. 29.

Officials say applications will be taken online due to COVID-19 concerns, but there is a scheduled day for each county where in-person applications will be accepted for those without internet access or who need help with the online process.

The Salvation Army will have one-day in-person registration locations at the following areas. Officials say to go to the location that’s in your county. Masks are encouraged when registering in person.

Roane County: Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Salvation Army Thrift Store, Spencer

Clay County: Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Senior Nutrition Center, 170 Main Street, Clay

Kanawha County: Oct. 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Salvation Army, 301 Tennessee Ave, Charleston

Logan and Mingo counties: Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nighbert Methodist Church, 301 Cole St, Logan

Putnam County: Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church of Nazarene, 3937 Teays Valley Rd, Teays Valley

Boone: Oct. 21, 2021 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., BARN, 179 Memorial Drive, Nellis

Salvation Army officials say those registering for assistance will need to have either a Photo ID, SNAP letter or proof of income for the household, birth certificates or medical cards with birthdate for all the children ages 0-12.

If you do not have this information, the application will not be taken.

“Christmas starts early for The Salvation Army,” said Major Jayne May. “Planning starts in September and in October it all begins with Christmas Assistance Applications. Christmas doesn’t get canceled or put on hold because of COVID, unemployment or parents who fight addiction. Children still wish for Santa to visit their house and bring them presents. So when mom, dad or grandma have trouble making that happen, The Salvation Army Angel Tree is there to help.”

Each child will have listed clothing and shoe sizes and three toys they want from Santa from the Christmas Application.

Christmas Application directions can be found on the sign-up webpage, The Salvation Army Facebook Page, or anyone with questions can call our office at 304-343-4548.