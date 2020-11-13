The show must go on: Dance companies plans outdoor double-feature

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s nothing like kicking off the holiday season with a show the whole family will enjoy. And despite the pandemic, that’s what two dance companies are doing this year, but they’re doing it safely.

“The Polar Express,” a popular holiday show, will go as planned. But, with changes. Instead of being staged in an indoor theater, it will be held outdoors on the soccer field at Coonskin Park, near Charleston, on Saturday. There will also be performances of another show, “The Little Match Girl.” which is a holiday rock opera. All safety guidelines will be observed.

“By using almost the entire soccer field area, in front of the amphitheater, we’re able to totally control where everyone is sitting. So everybody’s 20, 25, sometimes 30 feet apart. All the performers are wearing masks,” said January Wolfe, Director of Academy of Arts at January’s.

The dancers are excited.

“Almost everything else has been like, canceled this year, so I think it’s a good thing for families,” said Alexandra Muldoon, an Academy of Arts Dancer.

“This show, in general, has a lot of like, acting in it, and that’s very fun for me,” said Lily Wilson, an Academy of Arts Dancer.

On Saturday, “The Polar Express” will be performed at noon, with tickets at $15. Then it will be performed again at 1:30 p.m. immediately followed by “The Little Match Girl,” with a combined ticket price of $25. A solo performance of “The Little Match Girl” repeats at 4 p.m., for $15.

People should bring their own folding chairs, blankets, and face masks. Hot chocolate and souvenirs are included in the ticket prices.

“The Polar Express” is for people of all ages, but “The Little Match Girl” is not recommended for children younger than age 10. For tickets call (304) 345-5141.

JADCO Contemporary Dance Company and Teays Valley Jazz Company are producing the shows.