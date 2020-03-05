The U.S. House of Representatives approved a more than 8 billion dollar emergency funding bill to fight the spread of Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There have been more than 150 Coronavirus cases and 11 deaths here in the U.S.

Congress is ready to spend billions of dollars to stop the spread of the Covid-19 Virus. Some West Virginia lawmakers are questioning whether current prevention methods go far enough.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a more than 8 billion dollar emergency funding bill to fight the spread of the coronavirus and develop vaccines for the highly-contagious disease.

The Senate is expected to approve it Thursday and send it to president trump.

for now, the federal government is monitoring flights from overseas.

The United States Vice President Mike Pence stated, “all passengers on all direct flights from all airports in Italy or South Korea are being screened on multiple times before boarding any of these airlines.”

Senator Joe Manchin says that as of right now, West Virginia is at low risk when it comes to the Coronavirus. He adds, “while the immediate health to West Virginian’s remains low, I urge people to listen to recommendations from the CDC.”

The CDC recommendations are as followed:

stay home when you are sick

keep away from others who are sick

see a doctor if you or household members are at risk

and wear a facemask if advised to do so

However, Manchin also states that the state needs to be prepared for a worst-case scenario, stating, “we need to ensure that our state and local health officials have the resources they need to respond to this growing outbreak.. not to expect a vaccine, an absolutely working vaccine for 12 to 18 months.”

Adding that staying calm should be a priority in the state, “the most important thing that we can do right now… Is not to panic.”