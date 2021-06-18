The wait is over: Huntington’s 8th St. underpass finally reopens

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The wait is finally over for Huntington residents because the 8th Street underpass has finally reopened.

The city has now fixed both the 10th Street and 8th Street underpasses, connecting them to the stormwater system to avoid flooding.

Huntington Mayor, Steve Williams said this project is long overdue and should have been fixed back in the 1970s.

“Bring on the rain, and we will still keep traveling from the North to the South and from the South to the North,” said Mayor Williams.

Mayor Williams said this will not only make the roads more convenient, it will also make the community safer by improving first responders’ travel time.

