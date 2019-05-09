These goats are making soap | Made in the Tri-State

ONA, W.Va. (WOWK) – It started as a way to help feed her family with fresh food but Sarah Simpkins is now making a business from her dairy goats.

“In one of my dairy goat books it said dairy goats are like the poor man’s dairy cow,” said Simpkins.

Dairy goats have grown in popularity by 61 percent over the past 10 years according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture but they are a lot of work. Simpkins family drinks the goat milk and makes cheese, lotion and soap from it.

Simpkins started earlier this year making the soap out of the milk she gets from the goats and it didn’t take long before she was selling the product to others.

“I am local in Ona, West Virginia. I have the dairy goats, I wake up early in the morning and milk twice a day…. There’s a lot of work behind the soap,” said Simpkins.

Her product changes every month with new smells and shapes being offered. Simpkins sells her products at Vintage Mountain Hippie and her facebook page MAD Farm of 6 .