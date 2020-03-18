These restaurants still available to serve the Huntington area

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce released a list of local restaurants that remain open and are taking the necessary precautions to serve their patrons and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“While we have to take every necessary precaution to prevent the spread of this virus, we also need to be mindful of the economic harm these precautions are causing, especially with our restaurants,” President & CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber Bill Bissett. “The Huntington region has a wonderful community of restaurants that have a wide variety of offerings and they are one of the attractions that brings people to our area. During these difficult times, I hope our Chamber members and the public will continue to support these local businesses any way they can, either through ordering food or purchasing gift cards. We need to do everything we can to make certain every West Virginia business survives these challenging times and continue to offer great meals to both our residents and visitors alike. ”

“Huntington’s restaurants are working hard to continue serving meals in a way that keeps people safe in this difficult time of social distancing,” Cabell-Huntington Health Department Physician Director Dr. Michael Kilkenny said. “There are still lots of great ways to continue to enjoy dishes from your favorite restaurant.”

For more information on how businesses can prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, visit the CDC’s website.

While the list is subject to change, Participating restaurants are listed below.

21 at the Frederick , 304-529-0222, Tuesday-Saturday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. www.21atthefrederick.com Delivery to curbside and home or business delivery within a reasonable distance, contact to have gift cards mailed to you.

, 304-529-0222, Tuesday-Saturday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Buddy’s All American BBQ , 304-522-9869, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. 9 p.m. www.wvbbq.com Food can be ordered by phone, email or by visiting their website.

, 304-522-9869, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. 9 p.m. Butter It Up , 681-204-3510, Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m-2 p.m. www.butteritup.com Meal prep ordering platform at order.butteritup.com, Call for pickup or curbside delivery, and regular delivery between 9-2. Grubhub, Doordash and Ubereatz during available during non-delivering hours.

, 681-204-3510, Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m-2 p.m. Christopher’s Eats , 304-736-5520, Wednesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Closed Tuesdays. www.ChristophersEats.com Orders can be placed by phone, Facebook or Instagram. Curbside pickup & delivery only.

, 304-736-5520, Wednesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Closed Tuesdays. Fuel Counter , Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. www.thefuelcounter.com Order by phone, website or App., Curbside pick up and drive-thru are available at the Barboursville location and the Huntington location will be offering delivery in the near future.

, Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Honeybaked Ham of Barboursville , 304-733-4266 or fax 304-733-4269, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. www.honeybaked.com Offering home delivery ($10 charge with a $50 minimum order). Will do curbside pickup upon request and orders can be made through Grubhub.

, 304-733-4266 or fax 304-733-4269, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. HWY 55 , Huntington, WV – 681-378-6145 or Barboursville, WV – 304-955-5511, Huntington Monday-Sunday Huntington 11 a.m.-8 p.m. & Barboursville 11 a.m.-9 p.m. www.Hwy55.com Both locations offer call-ahead orders for curbside pick up. Doordash and GrubHub can be used for delivery at both locations. The Huntington location has downtown delivery for offices during lunchtime, but must be within walking distance from the location. Both locations are also offering free kids meals to school-aged children from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. everyday.

, Huntington, WV – 681-378-6145 or Barboursville, WV – 304-955-5511, Huntington Monday-Sunday Huntington 11 a.m.-8 p.m. & Barboursville 11 a.m.-9 p.m. La Famiglia , 304-523-1008 or LaFamWV@gmail.com Tuesday-Saturday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. www.LaFamigliawv.com Carryout orders are available Tuesday -Saturday 4 p.m.-9 p.m. and can be ordered by phone, email or by visiting their website. Curbside is available in the back parking lot.

, 304-523-1008 or LaFamWV@gmail.com Tuesday-Saturday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Main Street on Central, 304-955-5109, Tuesday-Saturday 4 p.m. -8 p.m. Curbside and delivery are available. Customers are encouraged to pay by phone to limit contact.

304-955-5109, Tuesday-Saturday 4 p.m. -8 p.m. Marshall Hall of Fame Café , 304-697-9800, Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Call for to go orders and curbside pickup. All in-house promos will be available through traditional carryout only.

, 304-697-9800, Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Nomada Baker y, 681-204-5528, Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. www.nomadabakery.com Order by phone. Curbside service is available and home delivery is available from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. in the Downtown, Highlawn & Southside neighborhoods. Delivery orders must be placed before 3 p.m. each day.

y, 681-204-5528, Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews , 304-948-6916, Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. www.oscarsbbb.com Order by phone, website, Facebook or app. Curbside pickup is available and delivery orders are limited to orders placed online

, 304-948-6916, Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sheetz , Fifth Avenue – 304-525-6755, Sixth Avenue – 681-378-3948, -8 th Street West, – 304-429-1037, open 24/7 at all locations www.sheetz.com Order by phone, online or through the Sheetz app. A drive thru window is available at the Fifth Ave. location.

, Fifth Avenue – 304-525-6755, Sixth Avenue – 681-378-3948, -8 Street West, – 304-429-1037, open 24/7 at all locations Stewart’s Drive Inn Huntington WV – 304-529-3647, Kenova, WV – 304-453-3647 Monday-Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. www.StewartsHotdogs.com

Huntington WV – 304-529-3647, Kenova, WV – 304-453-3647 Monday-Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Orders are accepted by phone. The Carhop service is available and business, office & hospital delivery will be available within a 5 miles radius.

