Things to do on New Year’s Eve and New Years Day

(WOWK) — Don’t have any plans for the New Year? We highlighted a couple of events going on in Charleston & Huntington. Have a happy New Year and new decade!

GoodNight 2019

GoodNight is Charleston’s family-oriented FREE New Year’s Eve celebration. It returns for its 25th year this New Year’s Eve with music, dance and a good time for ALL.

FestivALL is partnering with Craig & Amanda Hinchman, City of Charleston, hundreds of volunteer performers and more to present the 2019 GoodNight celebration in downtown Charleston. The event allows people to ring in the new year in an alcohol-free and family-friendly environment.

Enjoy performances by local chorus groups, bands, and many more individual and ensemble artists. And yes, it’s all absolutely FREE!

*In addition to the free performances, the KRT will run on a loop between venues and the city parking garage on the corner of Virginia and Laidley S.

Charleston Moose 2019-20 Party

Charleston Moose Lodge 1444 brings Non-Friction for our 2020 New Year’s Eve Party! We’ll have Sandwiches, Pizza Snacks and other Snacks with a cover of only $10.00 and ITS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! We ring in the perfect year of 2020 with one of the biggest New Year’s Eve Parties in the valley with live entertainment from one of the Kanawha Valley’s top bands Non-Friction!

Toast New Year’s Eve at The Bistro!

Make your reservations for the Last Day of 2019 with the Bridge Road Bistro, in Charleston! They will have Chef John’s Amazing Menu along with his mind-blowing Features to choose from! Ryan Kennedy will be playing his memorable tunes while you dine in elegance.

New Year’s Eve Lock-In

Ring in the New Year with Sky Zone! Hours and Hours of Awesome FUN: Games, Contest and Prizes! Two Slices of Pizza and One Fountain Drink on them served from 2 a.m. – 3 a.m. / Sky Socks Included!

GLOW SHIRT REQUIRED for GLOW JUMP SESSION: Bring back your Sky Zone Lock-In Shirt or Sky Zone GLOW Shirt. If need to purchase, shirts are $5 and are reusable!!AGES 8-16 DROP OFF: NEW YEARS EVE, 10:00 p.m. – 12 a.m. // PICK UP: NEW YEARS DAY, 6:00 a.m.

Roaring 20’s NYE

This event is at the New Jockey Club, in Huntington, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Ring in 2020 with their Roaring 20’s themed party! So grab your flapper outfit and your dapper suit & come party with them!

Tyler Childers: New Years Eve Run 2019 with Todd Snider

Tyler Childers envisions Country Squire as a “working man’s country album” – one that captures a relentless work ethic, a happy marriage, and a sly sense of humor.

Country Squire comes exactly two years after Purgatory, a breakout album that’s kept Childers constantly on the road. For the new project, he reunited with Purgatory producers Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson, recording nine songs in just two days.

This event starts Tuesday, December 31, starting at 8 p.m., at Appalachian Wireless Arena, in Pikeville, Kentucky. Tickets range from $25.50 – $55.50 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Free New Years Concert: Affinity

Affinity (Susannah Atkins, Grace Javins, and Afton Myers) will be having a free New Year’s Eve concert with Goodnight Charleston on Tuesday, December 31 at 9:00 p.m., at The Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Jonathan Tucker will be presenting “Josh Groban and Classic Rock” in the same location at 7:00 p.m. and Ryan Hardiman will be preforming “Moonage Daydream: The Bowie Songbook” at 8:00 p.m. also at the same location.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories