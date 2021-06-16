Things to do with your dad this Father’s Day 2021 Weekend

(WOWK)—Father’s Day 2021 is this Sunday, June 20, and if you’re looking for something to do with your dad this weekend, here’s a list of activities happening around the Tri-State.
Friday, June 18:
- Dirt Track Racing at Portsmouth Raceway Park—Gates open at 4 pm.
- Clendenin Homecoming Festival at Old Smith’s Foodfair lot in Clendenin—6 pm-11 pm
- Yak Fest in St. Albans
- FestivALL in Downtown Charleston
- Riverfest in Nitro
- Father’s Day Virtual Fishing Tournament by Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District
Saturday, June 19
- Dirt Track Racing at Portsmouth Raceway Park—Gates open at 4 pm.
- Cleanup Day in Portsmouth
- Dreamland Music Fest at Tracy Park in Portsmouth
- Clendenin Homecoming Festival at Old Smith’s Foodfair lot in Clendenin—1 pm-6 pm and 6 pm-11 pm (armband times)
- Yak Fest in St. Albans
- Whiskey Jam Powersports Fest in Downtown Williamson—Saturday Day Festival from 10 am-4 pm and Saturday Night Festival starting at 5:30 pm.
- FestivALL in Downtown Charleston
- Riverfest in Nitro
- Father’s Day Virtual Fishing Tournament by Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District
- Tour de Coal at Meadowpark in Tornado
- CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life—Haddad Riverfront Park
- Rain Barrels & Tree Pruning Workshop—East End Gardens in Charleston
- Strawberry Hunt, Dig and Take in Clendenin
- Free Cookout at Rock City Cake Company
- Kids Day at the Park in Dunbar
- Sunset Yoga on the Levee at Haddad Riverfront Park
- Night of Hope at Camden Park in Huntington
- Juneteenth Celebration in Huntington
- Kirkin Fest in Ashland, KY
- BB’s Car Club Cruise-In (Beach Party) at Kyova Mall in Ashland, KY
- The Kentucky/West Virginia Shootout in Ashland, KY
- Wine Tasting at Sip Downtown Brasserie in Huntington
- US Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup in Barboursville
Sunday, June 20
- Watch the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery drawing right here on wowktv.com!
- Whiskey Jam Powersports Fest Sunday Guided Ride—Depart from Williamson Medical Center at 10 am.
- FestivALL in Downtown Charleston
- Riverfest in Nitro
- Father’s Day Virtual Fishing Tournament by Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District
- Summer Solstice Celebration on the State Capitol Lawn
- WV Birthday Celebration Concert by the Kanawha Valley Community Band
- Social History Bike Tour with Dan Taylor
- Father’s Day BBQ at Crosspoint Community Church in Huntington
