CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The family of the two victims in Tuesday’s double murder in Kanawha County are grieving the loss of their loved ones, and they’re saying that more should have been done to protect their household.

The suspect in this case is Nicholas Hanshaw, the brother of Russell and son of one of the victims. One family member, Jeremy Russell, said this should not have happened to his mom, Sherry Russell, and his 10-year-old nephew, Ritchie Hancock.

“I’m struggling right now with this. I miss my mommy so much. I woke up at 4 o’clock this morning just bawling. It’s pretty rough. But I’m going to stay strong because my family needs me, and I know my mom would want me to because she always came to me to be the one that’s strong,” Russell said.

He said he and his mom were close and that the trust between them ran deep.

“It’s just going to be a real hard transition for me because when nobody else would, she took care of me the last three years. It was real hard on her,” Russell said. “We’ve always been there for each other. My mom was just amazing.”

Russell said he and his brother, Hanshaw, used to be close to one another.

“That’s why I’m saying I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what happened. Nick, at one time in his life, had a beautiful heart. He wanted to see everyone prosper,” he said.

According to Russell, Hanshaw’s behavior changed over the years, and eventually mental abuse turned into physical abuse. Now, Hanshaw is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Most recently in 2022, Hanshaw was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault after allegedly pulling a knife on his mother and threatening to kill her. His criminal history stems back to 2007.

“I think Kanawha County is seeing a trend that misdemeanors in Kanawha County are not being prosecuted as aggressively or taken as seriously as felonies, but I want to point out that domestic violence crimes, which most of the time unless it’s a third offense, are misdemeanors,” Morgan Switzer, a candidate for next year’s Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s race, said.

Switzer had harsh words for how the local authorities handled this case.

“There needs to be a shift in the mindset, in the thinking, because at this point, clearly this domestic violence situation was not given the amount of attention that it should have been, and it’s an easy fix,” Switzer said. “It’s only a misdemeanor until it’s not. I think that prosecuting misdemeanors with purpose, with passion and with drive would change the way domestic violence offenders see the prosecuting office in this county.”

Russel agrees and said he reached out to agencies like CPS, local law enforcement, case managers, social workers and more begging for help over the years. He said that help never came.

“They all know my story has been the same story each time. Even when he has been arrested, he would just go to jail, and they would stick him in rehab to pinpoint his addiction. That wasn’t his problem. His problem was his mental state, and nobody would listen,” Russell said.

Now, Russell wants the world to remember his mom and nephew.

“The moral of this story is my mother was amazing, Ritchie was an awesome little boy, and I know they’re up there together now,” he said.

Ritchie wasn’t Hanshaw’s biological son, but Russell said that Ritchie knew Hanshaw as a dad.

“Ritchie was a good kid. Like a said before, big energy, big ideas, amazing mind. He was going to do this and this and this. It’s just sad all the opportunities he has are not there no more,” Russell said.

A GoFundMe page has been created by family members to support the surviving two siblings of Ritchie and to help pay for funeral costs.

The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office sent the following statement after the death of Sherry Russell and Ritchie Hancock.

“The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office cannot comment on the specifics of pending cases. However, the senseless incident that occurred on December 5, 2023, was nothing short of a tragedy.

With respect to domestic violence cases, they are extremely difficult to prosecute when victims and witnesses do not want to move forward or cooperate in the prosecution of their family members or domestic partners. In those instances, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office expends every resource available to allow for the prosecution of the defendant. However, frequently the only evidence available in these types of cases is the victims statements or testimony which cannot be supplemented or substituted should the victim be uncooperative.”