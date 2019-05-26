This weekend marks another year in an unsolved homicide investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – According to the Charleson Police Department, this weekend marks the seven year anniversary of the Robert “Bob” Kenneth Snow homicide investigation. Snow went missing on May 23, 2012 and his body was spotted by Memorial Day boaters in the Elk River on Saturday, May 26, 2012. Snow was bound by duct tape around his hands and feet. No arrest has been made at this time. A $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case is still being offered. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston Police Department Sgt. Canden Sharp at 304-348-8111.