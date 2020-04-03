Thomas Health temporarily furloughs workers as COVID-19 forces reduced services

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – Thomas Health announces beginning April 5, less than 500 employees across its network will be furloughed.

The furlough is in direct response to services the network has put on hold as an outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Thomas Health. Those impacted will be eligible to retain their benefits throughout the furlough period.

“While the majority of our workforce will continue to work full-time, we have had to take the difficult step in temporarily furloughing workers who do not have positions directly related to our most critical needs,” said Thomas Health President and CEO, Dan Lauffer.

Thomas Health says it has taken steps in recent weeks to help prevent exposure and spread of the coronavirus by temporarily eliminating elective and non-emergency surgeries, outpatient procedures and tests.

“This was a very painful decision to make, and I recognize the tremendous sacrifices that staff are making in this time of uncertainty,” Lauffer says. “Given these extraordinary circumstances, this was an action that we had to take to ensure long-term viability of our health system, for our workforce at large and for the communities we serve. We look forward to welcoming each one of these valued colleagues back to the Thomas Health family as this pandemic resolves and when our services are back to full capacity.”

