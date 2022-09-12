CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Toyota dealerships across the country are teaming up with the Kids In Need Foundation to make sure students have the school supplies they need to succeed in the classroom.

Thornhill Toyota in Chapmanville is one of the 450 dealerships that will be participating in the inaugural “Big Summer Giveback” program. The program will make sure tens of thousands throughout the United States have a backpack filled with school supplies to start out the school year.

According to the KINF website, this is part of the “Supply a Student” program, which sends pre-assembled backpacks filled with supplies to the sponsored schools or sends the supplies for volunteers to have a “backpack build.” The backpacks include three folders; two notebooks; a package each of pencil, crayons, markers and Post-its; a pair of scissors; two glue sticks; two pens; a pencil pouch; a ruler; an eraser; and a pencil sharpener.

Thornhill Toyota says they will be donating their collected backpacks to Chapmanville Intermediate.

“We are thrilled to partner with Toyota on this initiative, knowing that so many students across the country will start the year with the supplies they need to learn,” said Corey Gordon, KINF CEO. “Not only does this ease the burden on teachers, to provide supplies in under-resourced schools, but it also generates greater awareness to the general public of the need for equitable learning environments in our underserved communities across the country.”

Thornhill Toyota opened its doors in December 2020 as part of the Thornhill Automotive Group, which has been in business in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky for over 26 years. Throughout the month of August, Thornhill Toyota donated $3 to the Kids In Need Foundation for every oil change and tire rotation that used Genuine Toyota Motor Oil, according to the company.

“Thornhill is proud to be an active staple in the area – something that owner Wally Thornhill has always strived for. Homegrown in Logan County, he is proud to have the opportunity to give back and help build a thriving community,” Thornhill Automotive Group officials say.

Along with the backpack distribution, nearly 40 dealerships, including Thornhill Toyota, have committed to donating $10,000 to their communities to ensure local students will start the year with new school supplies.

“This year we are so excited to join the Kids In Need Foundation along with Toyota to raise money for serving kids in our area long with a backpack distribution at local Chapmanville Intermediate,” Thornhill Toyota representatives said. “These kids are our future and Thornhill Toyota is so proud to help give them the support they need to succeed.”

The company says they will also be promoting equity in education throughout the month for customers who want to help contribute. Thornhill Toyota says they are collecting donations through the KINF website.