ONA, WV (WOWK) — Thousands of people are still without power in the Tri-State on Wednesday.

Ona is just one of many areas across our region hitting almost 48 hours without power.

Many families are struggling with the dangerously hot temperatures as there are no fans or air conditioning to help.

“I need oxygen and my oxygen is low because there’s no electric. I’ll die, most people if you don’t have any oxygen you don’t live,” said Ona resident Betty Byrd.

An AEP official says that many households won’t have their power restored until Thursday or Friday at the earliest.

This delay has many people concerned about their loved ones and neighbors.