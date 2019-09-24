Thousands in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia could lose SNAP benefits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Monday, September 23, 2019, was the final day to weigh in on the Trump Administration’s proposal that would limit Americans’ access to food stamps. It would reportedly remove more than 3 million people from the federal program.

More than 25,000 West Virginians would lose SNAP nutrition assistance, 2,000 from Kanawha county alone. The proposal would affect families, the economy, and local food banks.

“When folks are hungry they have to look for other means so we are really concerned about the impacts this could have on food banks and food pantries and other charitable folks that will have to step in and fill that gap if this rule goes into effect,” says Kelly Allen with The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.

There would also be significant losses in Kentucky and Ohio.

