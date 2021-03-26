UPDATE: Thousands left without power overnight in Charleston

UPDATE: According to AEP, outages in this area have been reduced to 326 customers. Crews are continuing restoration efforts.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The strong winds that blew overnight in Charleston took their toll on power lines.

Nearly 2,500 homes and businesses in Charleston’s Fort Hill area lost power just after 3 a.m. Currently about 2,150 are still without power.

West Virginia 511 also reports traffic lights out on U.S. Highway 119 at MacCorkle Avenue, Oakwood Road and Bridge Road.

Drivers are urged to use caution in those areas.

Appalachian Power estimates the power will be back on by 9:30 a.m.