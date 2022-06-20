MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Over 100,000 people were left without power in the Tri-State area after a storm hit Friday, June 17.

Some are still in the dark in areas such as Mingo County, which was hit the hardest, according to Phil Moye, Corporate Communications at Appalachian Power.

This afternoon, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for Mingo County.

“It’s been pretty hot during the day,” said Billy Atlice, Mingo County resident. “The bad thing is losing food. A lot of food went to waste.”

As of Monday afternoon, more than 6,000 residents and businesses were in the black across West Virginia, Kentucky and Southern Ohio, according to Appalachian Power, Kentucky Power and AEP Ohio websites.

For some, it’s been a long three days.

“After one day, the hot water is gone,” Altice said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to go to family. We go there … take a shower and sometimes eat there.”

Even though the power is back for many, people are still facing other hardships, including no drinking water.

In the small town of Varney, West Virginia, the storm knocked out power to the water plant and it’s still not online, according to Mingo County resident Donnie Edwards.

“I just got my mother, she’s 87 years old, out of the hospital and she likes to drink a lot of cold water right now,” said Edwards. “And there’s a lot of seniors up through here that are doing without drinking water right now, and we’re hoping to get it to every one of them.”



Moye said they’re working to restore power in all areas, but some residents may have to wait even longer.

In the meantime, residents like Altice are stuck in a holding pattern.

“Trying to sit around and be patient and hope for the best,” Altice said.

According to a press release from Gov. Justice, the state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days or until another proclamation is released.

Restoration and cleanup will continue until then with the assistance of the West Virginia Emergency Management Division.