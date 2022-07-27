FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Hundreds of people came together Wednesday to support Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson, who was injured during the tragic ambush attack that killed three law enforcement officers and a K-9 on June 30.

Lawson was one of seven people shot during that attack in Allen.

Lawson is in the hospital after having his eighth surgery. He is currently fighting to keep his leg.

Organizers of Wednesday’s event say they sold around 1,500 meals, raising more than $9,000. All the money will be going towards Lawson and his family.

Organizers say they have more fundraisers planned for the future.

Friends and family are hoping that Deputy Lawson will be released from the hospital, at least temporarily, later this week.