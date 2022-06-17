UPDATE: (5:39 p.m. June 17, 2022): Crews are still working to assess power outages in our region and restore power to customers.

According to Appalachian Power, approximately 42,202 customers in WOWK 13 News’ viewing area are without power at this time. In their total coverage area between West Virginia and Virginia, approximately 126,016 customers are without power.

Kentucky Power is reporting 20,091 customers without power in and around our viewing area and AEP Ohio is reporting approximately 2,157 people are without power in and around our viewing area. Big Sandy RECC is also reporting approximately 1,757 confirmed customers without power and lists several more calls as “under investigation.”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thousands of people are without power across the Tri-State as severe weather swept through the region this afternoon.

According to Appalachian Power, approximately 38,960 customers in WOWK 13 News’ viewing area are without power at this time. In their total coverage area between West Virginia and Virginia, approximately 68,112 customers are without power.

Kentucky Power is reporting 22,487 customers without power in and around our viewing area and AEP Ohio is reporting approximately 3,745 people are without power in and around our viewing area. Big Sandy RECC is also reporting approximately 597 confirmed customers without power and lists several more calls as “under investigation.”

Power Outages as of 3:20 p.m. – we JUST GOT IT BACK ON in some areas… UGGGH! #poweroutage #stormdamage @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/1vFyH9SWJo — Spencer Adkins (@SpencerWeather) June 17, 2022

Officials are still assessing conditions in many areas of the Tri-State and many areas do not yet have restoration times.

The severe weather is also affecting power to businesses in the area. Huntington Mall officials tell 13 News the weather left the mall without power around 2:30 p.m. and they have not yet heard back on a restoration time. Despite not having power, their doors are still open to the public.

Officials have also put out warnings for possible flash flooding throughout the afternoon and evening hours. At this time, Clay, Fayette and Nicholas counties in West Virginia are under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:30 p.m. tonight, Friday, June 17, and Jackson, Kanawha, Putnam and Roane Counties in West Virginia are under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:45 p.m.

The WOWK StormTracker 13 team is continually monitoring the severe weather and will keep you updated on air and here online throughout the evening. To monitor when power should be restored to your area, visit the Appalachian Power, Kentucky Power, AEP Ohio or Big Sandy RECC outage maps on their websites.