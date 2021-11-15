Threat against Hurricane High School deemed not credible

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Putnam County Schools confirmed that there was a threat against Hurricane High School on Monday morning.

Hurricane High School and Putnam County Schools worked with Hurricane City Police and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department to determine if the threat was credible. They determined that it was not.

Hurricane High School will operate on a regular schedule on Monday, but, out of an abundance of caution, extra law enforcement will be present.

Putnam County Schools said in a message to parents “…the safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we appreciate the leaders at Hurricane High School and our law enforcement agencies keeping our school safe and secure.”