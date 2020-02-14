Bridge pillar struck after 15 barges become loose on Ohio River

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Route 833 at the Pomeroy-Mason Bridge is shut down.

The bridge is shut down due to a threat of fifteen loose barges loaded with fracking sand, according to Meigs County dispatchers.

There is no word on injuries or damage at this time, but dispatchers say that one pillar was struck.

Dispatchers say most responding services from each side of the bridge, including, but not limited to Mason Fire, Mason Police, ODOT, Pomeroy Fire, Pomeroy Police, and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story, please check back later for more information.