Three arrested after drug investigation in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Three people are facing charges after a search warrant in Pomeroy, OH.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says on the evening of Feb. 9, deputies worked with the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force and Officers with the Pomeroy Police Department to execute the search warrant after an in-depth investigation into drug trafficking in the Spring Avenue area. At the residence, law emforcement seized “a large quantity” of suspected methamphetamine, prescription drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mary A. Ward, 42 of Pomeroy was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Raymond E. Klein, 36, of Pomeroy, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Brian M. Allen, 55, of Syracuse, was arrested for a warrant out of the Meigs County Common Pleas Court. Wood says other charges are pending lab results.

The sheriff also thanked the Middleport Police Department and Meigs County EMS for their assistance at the scene.