Three arrested after heroin, meth, and fentanyl found by police

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two search warrants at rental properties led to the arrest of three individuals, Huntington Police say. Andrea Ross, Michael Wright, and Michael Moore were arrested on drug charges following a two-month long investigation by the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

The Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, along with a SWAT Team, performed the first search warrant on the 900 block of Washington Avenue at 6 am on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. It is there that police say Andrea Ross, 22, of Huntington was arrested after investigators found 200 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, two firearms, and more than $5,000 dollars. Ross has been charged with possession and intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Police also arrested Michael Wright, 32, of Huntington whom they say was the primary suspect at the home on Washington Avenue. Wright was arrested when he returned to his home and, according to police, was in possession of approximately 5 grams of suspected fentanyl. Wright was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The second search warrant took place at 7:30 am on the 500th block of 30th Street. There, police arrested Michael Moore, 38, of Huntington in his living room. Moore was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police say they found Moore to be in possession of distribution amounts of suspected heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and digital scales. Two others were detained at that location, but were later released.

Police will notify landlords for both properties. They will be served nuisance letters.

