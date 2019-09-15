Three arrested after infants found in back seat of car with drugs

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Three people are in Western Regional Jail after two infants were discovered by police in a car with drugs in it in Putnam County.

On Friday, troopers observed a vehicle parked in an area known for drug activity.

These officers observed two men in the vehicle, who then fled when they saw police into a home.

These officers approached the vehicle observed two infants in the rear of the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Dominic Walker, who is the father of the infants.

Police determined that Walker was under the influence of drugs and a search of the vehicle revealed crystal meth.

The passenger, Robert Phillips, had bought the meth from a neighbor, Brenda Welch, and then delivered the drugs to Walker.

Walker was arrested for two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury, driving while impaired with child endangerment, and possession of methamphetamine.

Phillips was arrested for two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury and delivery of a controlled substance.

Welch was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine.

All three suspects were lodged at Western Regional Jail pending arraignment.

Child Protective Services was contacted and responded to the scene to take custody of the two infants.