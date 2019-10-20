Three arrested following Charleston robbery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Two people have been injured and three have been arrested following a robbery Sunday, October 20, 2019, in the 800 block of Kanawha Boulevard East and Capitol Street.

Police arrested Jhaquier H. Ballard-Maxwell, 25, of St. Albans; Charles M. Tyson, 25, of Charleston; and James D. Foster, 26, of Charleston. All have been charged with 1st Degree Robbery.

Charleston Police say officers patrolling the area observed multiple individuals arguing, yelling, and then gunshots coming from the area.

The officers encountered two male suspects stomping and kicking a male victim who was lying on the ground. The suspects then attempted to flee but were immediately detained. Officers say that while assisting the victim, they recovered a handgun that was lying next to him. A third suspect detained for the altercation told officers he had been shot in the foot and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A fourth suspect fled the area and was not apprehended.

The victim sustained injuries to his face, head, and body but refused to be transported to the hospital for treatment. He reported that his wallet and necklace had been stolen during the altercation. The victim’s necklace was recovered near the scene but the wallet was not located.

Upon arrest, officers recovered suspected methamphetamine from Foster and suspected marijuana from Ballard-Maxwell.

