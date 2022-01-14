Three arrested in Scioto County drug raid

Rockie Lee Johnson, 56, Beverly Charles, 65, and Christina Barns, 38, all of Portsmouth were arrested after a drug raid in Scioto County. Jan. 14, 2022 (Photos Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Three people are facing charges in Ohio after a drug raid in Scioto County.

The investigation and early morning raid were conducted by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crime Task Force with assistance from the Portsmouth PD S.W.A.T. and Portsmouth Fire Department tactical medics.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the raid happened on Egbert Road in Portsmouth this morning, Jan. 14, 2022. Authorities say they found 131 grams of Fentanyl, 77 grams of Meth, 56 grams of Marijuana, two firearms, digital scales, a “large amount” of Gabapentin, a “large quantity” of liquid Methadone and $3,159 in cash. The task force detectives said four vehicles were also seized from the scene.

Authorities say Rockie Lee Johnson, 56, Beverly Charles, 65, and Christina Barns, 38, all of Portsmouth were arrested at the scene.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson is charged with two counts of Weapons Under Disability, a 3rd-degree felony; Possession of Drugs – Fentanyl, a 1st-degree felony; Trafficking in Drugs – Fentanyl, a 1st-degree felony; Possession of Meth, a 2nd-degree felony; Trafficking in Meth, a 2nd-degree felony; and Possession of Criminal Tools, a 5th-degree felony.

The sheriff’s office says Charles is charged with two counts of Weapons Under Disability, a 3rd-degree felony; Possession of Drugs – Fentanyl, a 1st-degree felony; Trafficking in Drugs – Fentanyl, a 1st-degree felony; Possession of Meth, a 2nd-degree felony; Trafficking in Meth, a 2nd-degree felony; Permitting Drug Abuse, a 5th-degree felony; and Possession of Criminal Tools, a 5th-degree felony.

Authorities say Barnes is charged with Receiving Stolen Property, a 1st-degree misdemeanor and a warrant on a complaint for Theft, a 1st-degree misdemeanor.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that the task force was created to help combat organized and major crime organizations in this region. The members of the task force are Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Portsmouth Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and New Boston Police Department. I would like to thank Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission for their assistance in the formation of this task force.

All three will be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.