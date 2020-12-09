Three injured, lanes shut down in interstate crash

Three people have been injured in a roll-over crash involving two vehicles. (Photo: WOWK 13 News Reporter Erin Noon)

UPDATE: 3:42 p.m. 12/09/2020 — Metro 911 says the both southbound lanes of I-77 are shut down near exit 116 toward Sissonville will be shut down for several hours.

At this time, traffic is being diverted off the interstate and motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three people have been injured in a roll-over crash involving two vehicles.

According to Metro 911 officials, both southbound lanes of I-77 are shut down near exit 116 toward Sissonville.

Metro 911 officials say the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials say they do not know what caused the crash or how long the southbound lanes will be shut down.

The northbound lanes remain open.