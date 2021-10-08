Three people charged in McDermott, Ohio shooting

MCDERMOTT, OH (WOWK) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in McDermott, Ohio.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says 911 Communications Centers received a call around 3:56 p.m. that a person had been shot on Enley Road. While heading toward the scene deputies were told the suspects had fled in a maroon Ford pickup truck.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, the victim was lying on the ground and a “good Samaritan” was providing him with first aid.

The victim told deputies he was shot as he was running away in the 300 block of Enley Road. The sheriff’s office said he had apparent bullet wounds in his back. He was flown to a Cabell County hospital and is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found one of the possible suspects, identified as Jason Hammond, 42, of McDermott, in the area the victim said he had been shot. During the investigation, the Ford F150 the suspects allegedly fled in was found hidden in the woods near a camper in the 400 block of Henry Cooper Road. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Ross County, deputies say.

A man and woman, identified as John Richards, 34, of Otway, Ohio, and Destiny Evans, 37, of McDermott, inside the camper were taken to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies say they found a pistol hidden beneath a sink cabinet.

Richards is charged with Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. Evans and Hammond have both been charged with Complicity to Felonious Assault, a third-degree felony.

The three suspects will be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court. The investigation is ongoing and Thoroughman says more charges could be presented at a later date.