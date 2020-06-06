Three people shot in parking lot of Ironton bar

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Three people are in the hospital after an overnight shooting at “The Bar on Third.” First responders were called out to the bar for shots fired around 1 am Saturday, June 6, 2020.

According to police, the shooting happened in the parking lot, where there was a large group of people. “It erupted into a fight, and gunshots were fired,” said Det. Sgt. Jamie Pruitt with the Ironton Police Department. Pruitt says they are in the early stages of the investigation.

The parking lot was taped off with crime scene tape, small splatters of blood could be seen near a vehicle in the lot.

“Three victims were struck by gunshots and we possibly have the shooter in custody,” Pruitt added. At this time, officials believe only one shooter was involved. The three victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Det. Sgt. Pruitt wants to assure residents that police believe this is an isolated incident and have no reason to believe there is any danger to the public. Officers expect to be on the scene through the early morning hours of Saturday. Ironton Police were also able to look at some security footage from the bar while on scene. “We have seen some video evidence, [but] we still have quite a bit to watch,” said Pruitt.

Responding to the shooting were the Ironton Police Department, the Ironton Fire Department, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Coal Grove Police Department, South Point Police Department, Chesapeake Police Department, and Lawrence County EMS.

Right now, officers are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the Ironton Police Department at (740) 532-5606. “We’re still trying to speak to witnesses,” Pruitt said. “[We don’t] have a whole bunch of people cooperating with the investigation.”

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

