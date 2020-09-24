Three people taken to hospital in Mason County fire

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three people have been taken to the hospital after a structure fire in Mason County, according to Mason County 911 officials.

According to 911 officials, the call came in around 2:25 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 regarding a fire on Mason Street in Clifton.

Officials say the conditions of those taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.

Four fire departments are responding. We have a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this story.

