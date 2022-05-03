VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck took the life of one person traveling on State Route 93 in Vinton County earlier this morning.

This happened just before 9 a.m. about a mile south of State Route 328, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

According to a press release, a car and a semi-truck were driving northbound on State Route 93.

When the car slowed down for an animal crossing, the semi-truck hit the car slowing down and went into the southbound lanes. He then struck a vehicle driven by Brian Christensen.

The OSHP says he was taken to a hospital by Vinton County EMS where he died due to his injuries. No other injuries are being reported.

The Jackson Post of the OHSP, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, Vinton County EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation and McArthur Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The Jackson Post is investigating the incident.