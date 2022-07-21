SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A three-vehicle crash has shut down the intersection at Chestnut Street and Kanawha Turnpike in South Charleston.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:15 p.m.

They say there is fluid leaking, but are unsure what the fluid is.

There are injuries reported, but the extent is unknown at this time, dispatchers say.

The South Charleston Police Department, the South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County medics are all on the scene.

13 News has a crew on the way. We will update this story when more details become available.