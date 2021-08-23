Thundering Herd first day back in the classroom

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Thundering Herd is officially back in the classroom.

“I’m super excited to meet new people, it will be fun,” said Marshall University junior, Kierstyn Hammer.

This year on campus, masks are required for all staff and students. The vaccine is not required, but university officials say it is highly encouraged.

“When I found out that I had to wear masks after being vaccinated I was disappointed,” said Marshall Freshman, Tokoda Wolfe. “I feel that as long as we follow the guidelines, we can get through the school year without having to go virtual and stuff.”

According to the university, around 83% of staff are fully vaccinated and when it comes to students 57% are fully vaccinated.

Students and staff said they are excited to be back in the classroom for an in-person learning experience.

“It’s definitely going to be so much better to be in person,” said Marshall University sophomore, Lauren Rakes. “I’m going to be a nurse, so it’s definitely going to be hard to learn how to be a nurse and how to do an IV if you’re online.”

As the fall semester begins, upperclassman has this advice for students.

“I would just say time managing, getting a planner, and writing your assignments down can really help you stay on track and up to date with your classwork and then also get involved.”

Marshall University says they will continue to monitor COVID numbers and are prepared to make any changes as needed throughout the semester.

