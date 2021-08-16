Thundering Herd heads back to campus

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University’s move-in is officially underway and the Thundering Herd didn’t let the weather rain on its parade.

“The students are super pumped they are really happy to be here,” said Marshall University’s assistant director of academic initiatives, Sarah-Frances Lyon. “We’ve gotten calls and emails all summer just asking about move-in and what they need to bring. I mean it’s a little sad because it’s raining but they are still really happy to be here.”

This year’s move-in looks completely different because of COVID. All students are required to sign up in advance for a move-in slot and get COVID tested before they move in.

“All the celebrations are still here, the decorations, the excitement, the energy the staff, said Lyon. “So really just masks and fewer people at each time slot.”

This year masks are required on campus.

“I understand., especially with the new variant, said incoming freshman Briauna Haley.

Thundering Herd students said they are excited to get off their laptops and have an in-person learning experience this fall.

“I think there is excitement because people are happier to know that it’s not all on a computer this year,” said Marshall Senior, Ryan Butcher. “I feel like that’s kind of dreadful, but being back in person, I think that makes everyone kind of happy so, I’m excited and it seems like everyone else is excited too,”

For parents saying goodbye to the new undergraduates isn’t always easy.

“It’s very hard,” said parent Stacey Whaley. “I have a box of tissues waiting for me in my car, so yeah it’s going to be hard.

Marshalls freshmen move-in will continue through Tuesday and returning students move-in will take place this Friday through Sunday.

The Herds’ first day of classes kicks off on August 23rd.

