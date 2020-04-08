Thunderstorms bring hail, high water to our area

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The National Weather Service is reporting strong thunderstorms are affecting parts of our viewing area with winds in excess of 40 mph and penny sized hail are possible.
Viewer Jeremy Breckon from St. Albans sent us this photo of some baseball-sized hail.
Viewers Angel and Jeff Young also sent in this photo of the hail storm passing through St. Albans.
Reports are coming in through the Kanawha County Dispatch of blocked roads, such as Smith Creek Road in Tornado where there are trees and logs across the roadway blocking both lanes. Dispatch also says high water is expected in many areas and asks people to remember to turn around if you come to standing water or high water.
Dispatch says high water has closed Seventh Avenue in Saint Albans between the 800 to 1000 blocks.
Viewer Bobbi Pittman also shared some video of a hail storm in Hurricane, WV.
Viewer Doug Coldwell also shared photos of hail in St. Albans with 13 News.
