The beautiful spring-like weather is here! Flowers are blooming, tree leaves are beginning to show and we’re basking in the freshness of the crisp air… but so are the ticks!

Ticks are beginning to hatch and though this threat is nothing new, there are some concerning trends with the diseases they carry and the types of ticks in the Tri-State.

Ethan Barton is a Wildlife Disease Specialist for the West Virginia DNR and says that some changes are being seen with ticks in our region.

“We certainly know that tick species composition is changing and that seems to be due to climate change. We have some species of ticks that are either becoming more common in West Virginia or are appearing in West Virginia when they weren’t really known to occur here before,” remarks Barton.

Some of the numbers are alarming. According to the CDC, Lyme disease cases in West Virginia are up 757 percent between 2012, where 82 cases were reported and 2019 where 703 cases were reported. Cases are up 691 percent in Ohio and 50 percent in Kentucky spanning those same years.

Lyme disease is carried by the blacklegged tick, or deer tick. Other tick types in this area according to Barton are the American dog tick, as well as the lonestar tick and the gulf coast tick. The Asian long-horned tick is also beginning to show up here and is not native to this area.

He says that though the ticks are out there it shouldn’t deter folks from heading outside.

“Generally there are lots of repellents like DEET and picaridin, which are known to work. Lemon eucalyptus oil is an option for those that don’t like to go the manufactured route. Permethrin sprays have become fairly common. I use permethrin sprays on my hunting clothing, so that one is not for topical applications on the skin – you spray it on clothing, you allow it to dry and it’ll last through several wash cycles and generally works pretty well to repel ticks,” comments Barton.

There is also a proper way to remove a tick if it has latched onto your skin:

“If you happen to be bitten by a tick, the best way to remove it is to not use a lighter. Use a pair of tweezers or a pair of forceps, getting as close to the skin surface as you can and just steady pressure away to try to get as much of the head as you can. Some doctors have mentioned that it may be a good idea to hang on to that tick, to tape it to an index card and freeze it so that in the instance that you start to feel sick, you actually have the tick that bit you and that may help the doctor narrow down the suite of diseases they may need to test for.”

For more information on types of ticks as well as diseases associated with the parasites, check out more information with the CDC here.