Tip leads to four arrests, drug bust in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Four people have been arrested after a tip led to a drug bust in Logan County.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation started from a tip on the office’s Drug Tip Line. Today, April 7, deputies and West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant in the Ethel area regarding that investigation where they found distribution amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, digital scales and about $3,600.

Deputies say four people, Isiah Runyon, Michael Runyon, Morgan Runyon and Damian Dehart, were arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance and Conspiracy.

Isiah Runyon also had an outstanding Circuit Court Capias, according to the sheriff’s office.