Tips to get you through Black Friday shopping

CABELL COUNTY W.Va. (WOWK) – During the holidays, shopping can be a fun or unpleasant experience, especially if you go shopping on the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday.

Black Friday shoppers from across the nation will be hitting the malls early Friday morning to take advantage of the great deals. Along with the deals, Black Friday shopping also brings out the competitiveness of some shoppers that can lead to violent behavior.

According to the National Retail Federation, 165 million people in the U.S. are expected to shop this Black Friday. The large crowds can get hectic and lose control causing incidents resulting in injuries or possibly death.

Experienced Blank Friday shoppers from the Cabell County area shared their tips on how to survive the hectic shopping season and still get in on the deals:

Arrive at the shopping center early.

Try to avoid arguments with other shoppers.

Wear comfortable clothes.

Have your coupons ready.

Bring a friend or family member and stick with them.

Try not to rush.

Stay calm, cool, and collected.

Experienced Black Friday shoppers also advise other shoppers to arrive at the shopping center with a joyful attitude.

If you’re cranky before you leave the house just stay at the house. I mean, it’s not worth ruining your holidays. Jean Toppings

Businesses across the nation will be opening their doors early Friday morning for these special Black Friday deals. You can find a complete list of store hours here.