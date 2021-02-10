Tips to protect your animals from the winter storm

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – AUGUST 16: Local farm owner Brendan McDonnell tends to his cattle in Johnsonville as snow continues to fall across New Zealand, on August 16, 2011 in Wellington, New Zealand. Snow has hit areas of the country not normally affected, including Auckland’s CBD which has not seen snow for 72 years. The freak polar blast is expected to last for several days. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -– Farmers and Pet Owners are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to protect their animals against the winter storm expected to hit West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture gives some tips to prepare for the weather, not only to protect your animals but to protect your property and family too:

Move equipment and hay bales closer to animals.

Check your livestock and pets to ensure they have access to safe areas, clean water, and food.

Inspect your roofs, and do minor repairs if needed.

Make sure you have fuel for your generator, saws, tractors and other equipment.

Make sure your chainsaw is ready and in working order.

Make sure your livestock have access to enough grass and feed for several days as you might not be able to start machinery.

Ensure all animals, including pets, have proper shelter, food and heat.

Consider feeding livestock at night because heat from digesting food peaks a few hours after consumption.

Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt says livestock use more energy in cold weather and benefit from an increased quality food. “This especially important for any pregnant livestock during periods of sub-zero temperatures,” Leonhardt said.

For more information about animal safety during winter weather, officials say to contact WVDA’s Animal Health Division at (304)-558-2214.