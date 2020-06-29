Tips to stay safe this Fourth of July

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Have you bought your Fourth of July fireworks yet? For many fireworks stands, this was a busy day for sales.

Dozens of families … lining up at local firework stands. Stocking up for the upcoming holiday weekend!

“We set them up in a ditch,” 12-year-old James Smith said. “And then we light them up and watch them.”

Kids and adults are purchasing all kinds of fireworks..

Now of course — safety is the highest priority.

“You definitely don’t want to have an independence day celebration and then have to go to the hospital,” XXXX said.

So here are some safety tips!

“You want to make sure you set it 30-feet from anything flammable,” Realynn McCamick of Nitro Fireworks said.

Get two cinderblocks and find where the fuse is marked.

“You’re going to put your box in between them and make sure the blocks are pressed against it,” McCamick said.

Then light the fuse, and watch the colors fly!

Afterward, wait for at least 30-seconds before going near it and …

“Move it out of the way and place in your next one,” McCamick said.

For smaller fireworks, you’ll want to use a tube. They should slide easily with no effort.

“Once again, you do not want to shove these in here,” McCamick said. “You leave it like this, light the end, step back again 20 feet … “

… and always have a bucket of water close by.

If there is a firework that doesn’t ignite, soak it in the bucket of water. This is just to make sure its all the way out before throwing it away.

These safety tips and more can be found on Nitro Firework’s Facebook page.

“Everyone have a safe Fourth of July,” a local 12-year-old said.

