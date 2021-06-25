‘To drink or not to drink?’: Greenup County residents embrace new liquor laws

GREENUP, KY (WOWK) – After voting to become WET, in Greenup County, alcohol is now slowly becoming available locally.

From the original question “To drink or not to drink?” Greenup County voted “to drink.” Since that decision was made, there have been quite a few changes in the downtown area, including the addition of liquor stores.

Hube’s Place recently opened its doors, and the owners were surprised at the feedback they’ve received. Bill Brock recently moved to Greenup County and says from what he’s seen, residents are adapting very well to the changes.

People really like having a liquor store. Some place they can go and get beer and liquor. Bill Brock, Greenup County resident

Liquor stores aren’t the only businesses taking advantage of alcohol sales. The first pub in more than 60 years opened in Greenup.



A bartender pours a drink inside of Doghouse Pizza and Pub in Greenup. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Michael Sark Jr. and his wife own the Doghouse Pizza and Pub across from the Greenup County courthouse. One of the main problems brought up when the issue was put on the ballot was how to keep the town family-friendly and Sark says they believe they’ve come up with a compromise.

We’re family-friendly and we’re food first, so we still sell way more food than we do alcohol. Michael Sark Jr., Doghouse Pizza and Pub owner

All over the city, the reaction has been mostly positive and many in town have learned to adapt to these changes.

The owners of Hube’s place say their current location is temporary and they have hopes to build a larger building in the near future.

