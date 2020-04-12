Toddler drowns in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A 2-year-old drowned today near Bomont.
State police say the toddler had been playing outside near Lower Creek Road in Bomont and was discovered face down in a creek. The child died after being transported to Charleston Area Medical Center.
Police say they do not suspect foul play. The investigation is ongoing.
