Toddler drowns in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A 2-year-old drowned today near Bomont.

State police say the toddler had been playing outside near Lower Creek Road in Bomont and was discovered face down in a creek. The child died after being transported to Charleston Area Medical Center.

Police say they do not suspect foul play. The investigation is ongoing.

