RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — From Wednesday, July 6, to Friday, July 8, there is a 50% scaled replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on display in Ripley. It is the first time West Virginia is hosting the tribute.

(Photo courtesy of the Ripley, WV Convention & Visitors Bureau)

The replica is located at Dutch Miller of Ripley, also known as the former Interstate 77 Chevrolet dealership showroom.

The display is open to the public from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.