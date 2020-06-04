Tomorrow: Food Drive to help those in the Kanawha Valley

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WOWK 13 News, Mountain Mission, and Piggly Wiggly are teaming up for a food drive at three locations in the Kanawha Valley.

At the drop of a hat, it could be us that may be in need tomorrow. So we need to think of how fragile life is and help the people around us. John Roberts, Executive Director at Mountain Mission Food Bank

Helping those around us is why organizations are stepping up to help those who are struggling during these difficult times.

We’ve gone through so much in the last few months, people are out of work, they’ve got a family, kids and I think it’s imperative that those of us that are able to step up. Jeff Joseph, owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Bigley Avenue

Stepping up is what people have been doing at the Piggly Wiggly on Bigley Avenue in Charleston.

The store has already received several donations and is selling prepackaged meal kits you can donate for $10 or $20 dollars.

The items they are looking for are mostly nonperishable items, but they will accept any items individuals are willing to donate.

“They needed some help to restock their shelves and to help their community mainly here locally, and we were just happy to participate in any way that we could,” Joseph said.

Both Mountain Mission and Piggly Wiggly say this food drive is another example of how West Virginians come together & give back to the community.

“I know that people in West Virginia step up to help our neighbors. We do that in Charleston, Kanawha County, and the state.” John Robers, Executive Director at Mountain Mission

