Top tri-state stories of 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – 2019 was filled with stories that were often difficult to tell and 2020 begins with a trial centered around one of those stories- an infant baby found dead in a Scioto County well back in June.

In July violent crimes took the lives of children all too soon, the youth of West Virginia’s Capitol City were shaken. Their powerful words and ideas sparked change, Charleston’s first-ever youth council members were sworn in at City Hall.

Melania Trump made another trip to Huntington to discuss the nation’s opioid crisis..this time about the strides the city has made to combat it.

We saw a group of coal miners in Harlan County, Kentucky stand their ground fighting for their pay when their employer went bankrupt.

We saw the same mentality as a group of miners traveled to the Nation’s Capitol fighting for lawmakers to extend the excise tax funding the Black Lung Fund, and in December we saw them celebrate the win they were hoping for.

