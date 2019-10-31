Tornado Safety: Ways to prepare if disaster strikes

What are you doing to prepare for yourself if you are ever caught in the middle of a tornado?

Here are some steps you should take to prepare yourself for a tornado, what to do during one, and how to recover from one

Prevention and practice before the storm: At home, have a tornado plan in place. Know where you can take shelter in a matter of seconds, and practice a family tornado plan at least once a year. Have a pre-determined place to meet after a disaster.

Know where to find shelter. Go to the basement or an inside room without windows on the lowest floor (bathroom, closet, center hallway).

For added protection get under something sturdy (a heavy table or workbench). Cover your body with a blanket, sleeping bag or mattress

If you are driving during a tornado: Get out of the tornado’s path and find a building to seek shelter in. Being in a car is one of the most dangerous places to be.

If you are caught by extreme winds or flying debris, park the car as quickly and safely as possible — out of the traffic lanes. Stay in the car with the seat belt on. Put your head down below the windows; cover your head with your hands and a blanket, coat, or other cushions if possible

After a Tornado: Keep your family together and wait for emergency personnel to arrive. Carefully render aid to those who are injured. Stay away from power lines and puddles with wires in them; they may still be carrying electricity! Watch your step to avoid broken glass, nails, and other sharp objects. Stay out of any heavily damaged houses or buildings; they could collapse at any time. Do not use matches or lighters, in case of leaking natural gas pipes or fuel tanks nearby. Remain calm and alert, and listen for information and instructions from emergency crews or local officials.

