UPDATE: (6:40 p.m.) – The StormTracker 13 Team says the severe area has moved out of Braxton and Nicholas counties. The storm is still moving through Webster County according to the VIPIR Real Time Radar.

According to Braxton Emergency Management officials two roll-over crashes were reported on I-79 north of Flatwoods in Braxton County during height of the storm. There is no word on the conditions of anyone involved.

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Braxton, north central Nicholas and west central Webster counties in West Virginia until 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2022.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near the Gassaway and Sutton areas moving south east at approximately 20 miles per hour. The NWS also says radar has indicated rotation.

The NWS says there is also a hazard of half-dollar sized hail with the storm and damage is highly likely. Those in the areas that could be impacted should seek shelter immediately due to the possibility of dangerous flying debris that could damage roofs, windows and vehicles.

Those in the area should move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. Those outdoors should move to the closest substantial shelter to protect themselves.

According to the NWS, the thunderstorm is expected to remain mainly in rural areas including near the towns of Boggs, Diana, Cowen, Little Birch and Erbacon.