Touchless water fountains among COVID-19 measures at South Point Schools

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) — A question on every parent’s mind is, “will my children be able to return to school safely?”

South Point Schools say the answer is “yes,” and they’re getting creative on how to ensure students and parents are at peace this school year.

You wouldn’t know it by the silence outside of the high school building, but behind those walls, staff have been working since the COVID-19 pandemic began to come up with a school plan to keep kids safe.

“We have a room where students will be isolated if they have symptoms of COVID-19,” said Dean Nance, Principal at South Point High School. “We’ve got one direction traffic, we’ve also put a hand sanitizer (station) in every classroom, every hall, (and) every bathroom.”

School officials say with close to half of all students going the virtual route, classroom space is available, meaning the students actually going to school everyday can walk inside any classroom and be able to stay socially distant. Desks they can sit at are marked with yellow tape. The same goes for seating in the cafeteria, which will feature dividers.

“We’ve just been planning. And each plan has been changed and changed and changed, but the priority is still the same,” said Sara Coleman, Principal at South Point Middle School.

Those plans include providing students with their own water bottle, and installing new, touchless water fountains so students can still have access to drinking water throughout the school day.

But a concern both Principals Dean Nance and Sara Coleman have is students’ mental health.

“We’re social creatures and this is isolating people,” said Nance. “It’s isolating our students as well the community and the nation.”

“Student safety is paramount for us with COVID-19 and without; it’s always our first priority” said Coleman. “We’ve partnered with some community groups that are going to be doing presentations with the kids virtually and in class.”

So while things may look different this school year, the staff, much like students, are learning to adapt each and every day.

Nance and Coleman say they’ve been preparing plans and changing them accordingly since the pandemic started in March.

Students are also being provided with two masks with the school’s logo on them. Classes resume on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories