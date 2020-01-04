Toughman contest brings in a large crowd

HUNTINGTON W.Va. (WOWK) – The 32nd Annual Toughman Contest fills up the Mountain Health Arena with fans from all across the tri-state.

The Toughman Contest features amateur fighters from all walks of life. The competition has grown throughout the years, especially in the Huntington area bringing in a bigger audience than years past.

For the tri-state, this event is among the biggest of the year. Amateur fighters from all walks of life step into the ring for a chance to take home the title of the toughest man or toughest woman.

It’s still basically a boxing tournament for men and women with little or no experience, but over the years the rules have been modified. We started out with one weight class and now there are ten. Jerry Thomas, President of West Virginia Sports Promotions

Both experienced and new competitors battled it out for a chance to move on to the championships. A majority of the fighters were competing for the title and the glory, while others like to focus on the adrenaline rush and overall competition.

I just love to compete. I’m a very competitive person… just to have the crowd looking dead at you is another big thing. You’ve got to have heart to be able to do this and then you’ve got to have a lot of preparation and dedication too. Harley Watson, Former Toughman Champion

The Toughman contest continues into the weekend for the final championships. For more dates and times click here.

Watch a few of the extended fights in the video below.